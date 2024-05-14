Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) to Issue $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Premium Brands stock traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$92.02. 6,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,298. The firm has a market cap of C$4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$90.88. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$84.66 and a twelve month high of C$113.60.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 1.50%. Equities analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 4.8744469 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBH shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$111.70.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

