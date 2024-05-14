Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$106.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

PBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$112.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$113.50.

Premium Brands stock traded up C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,721. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$84.66 and a 1 year high of C$113.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$90.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.28). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 4.8744469 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

