Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $79.82 Million Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 136.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860,623 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 497,065 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Wintrust Financial worth $79,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,179,000 after buying an additional 480,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,829,000 after buying an additional 80,526 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,001,000 after purchasing an additional 79,672 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,504,000 after purchasing an additional 207,606 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 788,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $101.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.79. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $61.17 and a one year high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

