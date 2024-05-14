Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 36,012 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,012 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Airbnb worth $90,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,624,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.9 %

Airbnb stock opened at $149.13 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.03 and its 200 day moving average is $146.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.