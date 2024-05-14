PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.13

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.13 and last traded at $65.12, with a volume of 33993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRCT. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRCT

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 8.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 9,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $428,383.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 9,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $428,383.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,651 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,073. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,246,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,874,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,240,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 252,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 71,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 627,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,027,000 after purchasing an additional 51,305 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.