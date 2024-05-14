Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PGNY. SVB Leerink began coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp cut shares of Progyny from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.11.

Get Progyny alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Progyny

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of PGNY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.30. 422,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,583. Progyny has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.41 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,142,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 71,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $2,694,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,770 shares of company stock worth $3,853,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Progyny by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.