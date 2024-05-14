Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 537,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,271,000 after acquiring an additional 109,325 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 20.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Prologis by 160.3% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.12.

Prologis Stock Up 1.6 %

PLD stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.36. The company had a trading volume of 997,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,924. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

