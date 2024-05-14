Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.12.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $107.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Prologis has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 21.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

