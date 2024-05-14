ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.09 and last traded at $16.24. 1,079,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,627,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.88.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOIL. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth $940,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,704,000. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

