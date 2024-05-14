Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

Prospect Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PSEC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 437,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,759. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PSEC. StockNews.com raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Articles

