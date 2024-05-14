Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $11.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,452. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Provident Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Provident Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVBC. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Provident Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Provident Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Provident Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 198,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

