Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,900 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the April 15th total of 136,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Proximus Stock Performance

BGAOF stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

