Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,900 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the April 15th total of 136,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Proximus Stock Performance
BGAOF stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31.
About Proximus
