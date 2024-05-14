Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Prudential Stock Performance

PUK stock opened at $19.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2842 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Prudential

Prudential Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 393,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,159,000 after acquiring an additional 274,674 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,108,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the third quarter valued at $4,740,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential by 31.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 174,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.