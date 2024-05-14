Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.
PUK stock opened at $19.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2842 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
