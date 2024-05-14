Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Cuts Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,086 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC dropped their target price on Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Capital upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

Plug Power Price Performance

Plug Power stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

