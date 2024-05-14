Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Grows Stock Holdings in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) by 132.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Kaltura were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kaltura by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 989,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 145,636 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kaltura by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 39.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 319,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 90,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kaltura by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaltura stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. 1,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,606. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. Kaltura, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 142.20% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Kaltura from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

