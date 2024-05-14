Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Lowers Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,767 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIVN. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIVN. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

