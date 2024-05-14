Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Purchases New Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 585.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 113,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 96,719 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sapiens International by 71.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 77,978 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 470.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 77,473 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 106,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Sapiens International Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.17. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.85 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

About Sapiens International

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.