Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Reduces Stock Holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Xperi were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Xperi during the third quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Xperi by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Xperi by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPER. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

XPER opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Xperi Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.16. Xperi had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Xperi Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

