PT XL Axiata Tbk (PTXKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0426 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from PT XL Axiata Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.04.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTXKY opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

Get PT XL Axiata Tbk alerts:

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, packet switched local fixed network, telephony, and voice over Internet protocol services.

Receive News & Ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.