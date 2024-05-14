PT XL Axiata Tbk (PTXKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0426 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from PT XL Axiata Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.04.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Trading Up 12.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTXKY opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile
