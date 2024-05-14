Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 749,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYXS. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Trading Down 1.9 %

PYXS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 421,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,837. The company has a market cap of $247.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.45. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.