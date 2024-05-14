Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Issued By Lifesci Capital

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Akero Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Akero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.93) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.17).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 29.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $2,465,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 591,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,439,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $2,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,416 shares in the company, valued at $19,439,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,646 shares of company stock worth $3,420,627. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

