Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.46 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CLDT opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -233.33%.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

