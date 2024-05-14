Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Reduced by Zacks Research

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Hexcel in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HXL. StockNews.com lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Hexcel stock opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

