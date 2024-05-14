Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Cut by Analyst

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.80.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$11.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$8.16 and a one year high of C$12.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion.

Insider Activity at Crescent Point Energy

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 49,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. Also, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.