Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Lowered by Wedbush

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Crocs in a report released on Sunday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.40. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.57 per share.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $142.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.33. Crocs has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $146.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Crocs by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Crocs by 128.8% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $381,202.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

