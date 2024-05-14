Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Lowered by Zacks Research

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DGX. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.17.

NYSE:DGX opened at $140.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.38. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $145.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,910 shares of company stock worth $2,159,602 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,884,000 after acquiring an additional 538,377 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,153,000 after acquiring an additional 388,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,432,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

