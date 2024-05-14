QITMEER NETWORK Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.81 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $1.81 million and $116,541.94 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.02009283 USD and is up 3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $129,769.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

