QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,235 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of L. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,236,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,585,000 after acquiring an additional 131,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Loews by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 935,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,207,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Loews by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after buying an additional 440,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 34.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $77.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average is $72.28. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $55.94 and a 1 year high of $78.55.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,483,773 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

