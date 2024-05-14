QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 29,399 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,139 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,399 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
DB stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $17.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
