QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 34,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 539,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 287,646 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

WELL opened at $99.47 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 122.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.33.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

