QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PFSI opened at $90.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.65 and a 1-year high of $94.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.14. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $305.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.87 million. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,008,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,823,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,591,256.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,008,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,823,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,267 shares of company stock worth $9,159,977. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFSI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

