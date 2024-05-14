QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,653 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MLI opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $59.76.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $849.65 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $229,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,970,420.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,949,535.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,970,420.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

