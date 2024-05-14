QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $136.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

