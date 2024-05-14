QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter worth $506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,655,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,606,000 after acquiring an additional 62,011 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Veracyte by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 166,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 59,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,586,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $717,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $30.52.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Veracyte’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

