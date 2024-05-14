QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 504.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after buying an additional 1,250,118 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $147,633,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 622.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 805,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,180,000 after acquiring an additional 694,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 189,814.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 505,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,480,000 after acquiring an additional 504,906 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $176.70 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.43 and its 200 day moving average is $166.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.