QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.