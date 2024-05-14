QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Copart by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,233 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Copart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,848,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,554,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Copart by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 23,304 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,167,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,193,000 after acquiring an additional 262,499 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 72.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Copart Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Copart’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

