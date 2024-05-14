QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $523.51 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $515.70 and its 200 day moving average is $488.72. The company has a market cap of $451.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.