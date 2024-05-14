QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,177 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth $12,398,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 204,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Timken by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 87,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Timken by 64.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average is $80.96. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TKR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

