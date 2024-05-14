QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after buying an additional 1,690,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after buying an additional 1,443,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.35 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

