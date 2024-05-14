Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 12,558 agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,992,000 after buying an additional 3,674,311 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,094 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 80.5% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 379,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 169,452 shares in the last quarter.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.52. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on agilon health

agilon health Company Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.