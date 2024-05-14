Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $219,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Snap-on by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $2,045,532.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,661 shares in the company, valued at $26,014,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total value of $2,045,532.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,661 shares in the company, valued at $26,014,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total value of $690,074.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,930 shares of company stock worth $14,089,523. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $279.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $247.68 and a 12 month high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.03%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.