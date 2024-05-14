Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $256,000 Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.99. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $39.05.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.67% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

