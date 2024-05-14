Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 3,300 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BJ shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.73.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.