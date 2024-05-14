Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Qualys Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Transactions at Qualys

QLYS opened at $148.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.95. Qualys has a 1-year low of $114.51 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $241,457.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,477,200.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,590 shares of company stock worth $2,419,842 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Qualys by 46.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 80,079 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $3,731,000. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Qualys by 15.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Qualys by 24.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

