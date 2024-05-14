Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 308.6% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.94.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.67. 796,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,312. The company has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $344.79 and a 200 day moving average of $320.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

