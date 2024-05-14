Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,454 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $610.16. 1,881,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $603.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $329.61 and a one year high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

