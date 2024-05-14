Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 15,534 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,534 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

CTSH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.78. The stock had a trading volume of 838,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,662. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $61.12 and a twelve month high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

