Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Invests $513,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,469,000 after buying an additional 3,794,837 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,824,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,612. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.97 and its 200-day moving average is $86.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

