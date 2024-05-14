Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Invests $909,000 in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,868,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,242,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in FirstService by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,897,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,582,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,293,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in FirstService by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 349,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSV traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $148.79. 22,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 1.01. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $134.77 and a 1-year high of $171.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on FirstService in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

